'Empower 2024' kicks off at Stanley Medical College

CHENNAI: Government Stanley Medical College kick started the annual inter-college undergraduate international medical conference, Empower 2024 on Wednesday.

Since 2005, Empower has been a cornerstone event, fostering the development of students' knowledge, communication. diagnostic, and clinical skills, while offering a platform for showcasing their academic talents.

Dr. Narayanasamy, the Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr M.G.R. Medical University, inaugurated this year's conference.

In his speech, he urged students to balance their academic pursuits with extracurricular activities, emphasizing the need to be well-rounded individuals. Dr. Narayanasamy's message highlighted the importance of channeling talents effectively to become future leaders in the medical field.

Alumni speakers, including the Deans of Kilpauk and Salem, the Medical Superintendent of Salem, and a Professor of Urology from MMC, shared their experiences from their days at Stanley Medical College. They underscored the significance of a robust clinical foundation and encouraged students to embody the "Stanleyean Spirit."

Empower has been successfully conducted for 19 years, drawing together undergraduate medical students nationwide to enhance their academic skills. Since 2013, the conference has also attracted international delegates, and this year the participation has exceeded 2,500 attendees. The event collaborates with esteemed associations such as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Elsevier, and PGMED.

In 2023, Empower introduced Inventio, a peer-based research mentorship program, which has been widely acclaimed by medical students globally.

Spanning four days, Empower 2024 includes diverse activities such as case presentations, research paper presentations, workshops, debates, preclinical quizzes, a treasure hunt, and the grand quiz.

These activities are designed to stimulate cognitive thinking and test comprehensive theoretical and clinical knowledge.