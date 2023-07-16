Employment camp focussing on private sector to be conducted on July 20

CHENGALPATTU: District collector AR Rahul Nadh on Saturday said that an employment camp will be conducted on July 20 focussing on private sector jobs. The coaching would be conducted at the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Center for educated and unemployed youngsters. “Many private sector companies and skill training companies are participating in this camp and would hire candidates fitting their needs,” the collector said.

Candidates who have passed 8th, 10th, 12th, BE, ITI, diploma and nursing courses can take part in the employment camp. Differently abled candidates are also given a special window of opportunity. Those willing to be part of the camp have to be aged between 18 to 40 years. They are requested to appear in person at the venue from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm with their educational certificates, passport size photograph. “The employment office registration of the recruits in this departmental employment camp will not be cancelled,” the collector said.