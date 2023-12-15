Employee of e-commerce firm held for stealing mobile phones

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old delivery agent of a private e-commerce firm was arrested for allegedly stealing 42 mobile phones in the last two months, since he joined the firm. The suspect is identified as Ajith. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

According to the Royapettah police, Ajith joined the company in October. As he was in charge of scanning the packages, he stole a high-end mobile phones and gave them to his friend and the duo sold them at Burma Bazaar.

Police noted that the company found the mobile phones were missing and not delivered to the customers. They started an inquiry and browsed the CCTV footage in the office and found that Ajith was stealing them. The company then lodged a police complaint.