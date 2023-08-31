Employee electrocuted at water wash centre

CHENNAI: An employee was electrocuted at a vehicle water wash centre at Chintadripet on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased, 34-year-old Ranjith Kumar, lived at Perambur with his wife, Indra Velankanni and six-year-old boy.

Police have registered a case of negligence against his employers based on a complaint by the family members.

On Tuesday evening, Indra Velankanni was informed over phone by a relative, about an accident at her husband’s workplace after which she rushed to the scene. On reaching the centre, she saw her husband lying unconscious and he was moved to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

When the deceased’s wife enquired on what led to the incident, the employers and owners of the building were blaming each other over who was responsible for the faulty wiring, police said. The woman alleged to the police that no safety measures were provided at the workplace and demanded investigation into what led to her husband’s death.

Chintadripet Police have registered a case under section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligience) and are investigating.