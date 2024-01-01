Emergency depts remain busy with drunk driving cases during new year celebrations

CHENNAI: As many as 100 patients were rushed to government hospitals in Chennai after accidents or falls during the New Year revelry on Sunday night. More than 70 percent of the accident cases were either due to rash driving or drunk driving cases.



The emergency units remained busy at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, while only minor out patient cases were brought to Stanley Medical College.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital saw about 40 cases that were brought to the hospital due to road traffic accident and fall. Majority of the patients were treated as out patient and a few of them required a surgical management.

The hospital authorities from Stanley Medical College and Hospital said that the traffic restrictions helped to bring down the number of accidents and no casualty was reported.

"The cases were lesser compared to previous years but we had a few yellow zone patients who need some monitoring and were later discharged. There have been no deaths reported due to road traffic accidents," said an official from Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital emergency unit.