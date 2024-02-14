Embracing love, the authentic way

CHENNAI: This Valentine’s Day, DT Next celebrates the significance of self-love and how it impacts in shaping one’s identity. People from different walks of life across the city share their views on what it takes to love one’s inner self.

Peaceful Sunday mornings with my favourite croissant

Self-love to me is a need that I can and I will never compromise on. A good cup of coffee with my most favourite TV show or breakfast on a Sunday morning, with a croissant from my preferred cafe are all forms of self-love for me. On some days, going back home to my parents and dog after hectic schedules just to do nothing, and existing with them is the biggest form of self-love for me. These are the things that remind me constantly of who and what I am made of — Sanchana Natarajan, actor

Sanchana Natarajan, actor

To be in peace with yourself

Valentine’s Day has always been a special occasion for everyone in a way and to me as well. In the past few years, I have understood what it is to love myself. To be in peace with yourself and not be self-critical are important. I’m a good friend and a soulmate to myself lately. One shouldn’t rush to find a partner just for dependency or attention. I am in a phase where I make it a point to be in touch with my inner self. To find someone in that phase is the best thing that could happen. Wishing everyone a happy Valentine’s Day —Bhavani Sre, actor

Bhavani Sre, actor

Be kind to you

In this world where people are in search of constant validation, we always end up thinking or pushed to think that we are down and we are not enough for others. The only way to get rid of this artificially induced thoughts by society is by loving yourself and not waiting for others’ validation. The only person in this whole universe who knows about you, is you. If you cannot love yourself, who else can? Don’t be hard on yourself. You’re sweet. So, be kind to you — Chockalingam, standup comedian

Chockalingam, standup comedian

Love and time go hand in hand

Self-love is not limited to just ‘doing’ things for yourself. It’s found in nuances, in small acts, like waking up early, going for a stroll to savor a hot piping cup of filter coffee alongside breathing in the fresh air, or taking an extra mile just because your favourite song just started playing in your earphones on the way back home from work. Love and time often go hand in hand. As cliché as it may sound, self-love, to me, means dedicating time for reflection, being sensible, and staying aware of the position of the anchor of your life, nudging it when needed. However long the night may be, the dawn will break, and light will always find its way to you —Supraja Ganesan, visual storyteller

Supraja Ganesan, visual storyteller

Display weakness as proud scars

Thanks to social media, people are mostly drawn towards isolation. Compared to the previous generations, there is a greater desire for validation from others now. Youngsters, who wish to stand on their own legs, should be more independent and confident of their ability. With self-love, people will stop looking at themselves through the question marks in other people’s eyes. Do not think that you have to get to a point where you start thinking that you deserve much better. You are the best because you are unique like no other person in the world. Only you know your strengths and weaknesses. We can use our weaknesses as an opportunity to scale higher and display them as proud scars of triumphant battles won in life’s journey. These stories can inspire others in their own journey of self-love — Fatima Yusuf, author

Self-love feeds self-esteem

It is very difficult to feel that you are the best version of yourself because of the influence of social media. We get to see many examples out there, with whom we tend to compare ourselves and feel inferior. Self-love is very important because it feeds our self-confidence, and self-esteem and helps us to keep trying to be the best version of ourselves every day. Self-love is difficult. But there is always something to feel better about yourself. Self-love is validation from within instead of seeking the world —Sudarsan Ramamurthy, standup comedian

Sudarsan Ramamurthy, standup comedian



