Embrace the child in you with The Kooks Sunny Side-Up

CHENNAI: Being in the theatre industry for more than three decades, Little Theatre is the only theatre group in India doing hospital clowning since 2015. Now, they have come up with a show that focuses on Children’s Day. The Kooks Sunny Side-Up show is primarily based on the philosophy of clowning.

“This show will cater to the young audience and their family. It aims to engage people across all ages,” says Rohini Rau, daughter of the founder of Little Theatre, Aysha Rau. Rohini has been associated with the group for the past 30 years and is part of each show organised by them. She operates the lights for The Kooks. Rohini credits teamwork for the success of the show. “Produced by Little Theatre, the show is directed by Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK). Our six performers, Sri Hari, Santhosh, Praveen, Abhirami, Anand and Aravindan have prior experience in plays. The music tracks are composed by Jerry Vincent, who has worked with AR Rahman,” she adds.

From their previous performance

Talking about the art of clowning, the director of The Kooks, KK says, “Clowning is more than just wearing a red nose and performing silly gags. For connecting with the audience, food was a great idea. The Kooks takes the audience on a laugh riot and takes place within the kitchen space. We have created a show that uses minimal language, breaking the language barrier.”



He also states that the show will be visually appealing. “Watching live performances and plays is a different sensory experience for kids. It has the potential to transform the way they think and empower them,” explains KK. Adding more about the show, Rohini says, “The kids will enjoy the comic side of it, while the serious undertone of the show will hit the adults hard.”

KK shares his childhood memory of watching a theatre play by the Little Theatre and adds that it inspired him to enter the field and left a lasting memory. He feels that the popularity of plays has been on a steady rise. “People are breaking the norms of a monotonous life, and are finding ways to be happy. Lately, many youngsters are entering the realm of theatre as performers. The culture of theatre is building up in the city,” explains the director of The Kooks. He also adds that the pandemic bumped up the popularity.

The Kooks officially premiered at the International Theatre Festival in July. The team has been building this show since January.

People can visit the official website of Little Theatre to book their tickets for The Kooks Sunny Side-Up at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium on November 16. The timings are 10 am, 2 pm and 6 pm.