Embark on a rainbow-sweet adventure with Trolls movie-themed cupcake workshop for kids in Chennai

CHENNAI: Poppy, Branch and the gang had finally reunited as a family in the 2023 American animated jukebox musical comedy film, Trolls Band Together.

From Poppy's colourful hair to Branch's cool blue vibes, the jazzy boy band has come alive at Phoenix Marketcity Chennai's Holiday Land.

Calling all young bakers and Trolls movie enthusiasts to dive into the world of mastering the art of baking confectioneries and delicacies, the mall will host a Trolls Movie Themed Cupcake Workshop for children.

Holiday Land is Phoenix Marketcity's annual IP, which occurs during the summer holiday season of April and May.

“The Trolls animated movie is one of the most beloved by kids for its vibrant characters depicted by Poppy, Branch and others. The decor draws inspiration from the enchanting world of the Trolls theme and the camaraderie depicted in the movie Trolls Band Together. At the center of it all, in our atrium is the majestic enchanting world of 'Vacay Island' from the movie Trolls Band Together with our captivating sand castle setup,” narrates Prashanth Bashyam, GM Marketing, at Phoenix Marketcity.

Scheduled to take place on April 27 in four slots from 12 pm to 4 pm, each slot shall be for one hour.

This delightful workshop for kids between six to twelve years, promises to be a fun-filled experience with one-hour sessions on cake preparation demo involving frostings, toppings, and decorations.

Children can unleash their creative skills in preparing scrumptious and tasty cupcakes inspired by the vibrant and engaging characters from the beloved Trolls movie franchise.

“Cupcake workshops like this will help the kids to enhance their creativity and confidence level. They also will be able to execute a work from start to end on their own. We will be doing a cupcake topper using fondant depicting the theme - Trolls,” Prashanth explains.





















“The significance of conducting cooking and baking workshops basically gives an opportunity for kids to do something beyond the mobile apps. These are one of the core skills someone can develop as a career,” he adds.

Under the guidance of skilled instructors, young budding bakers will learn various techniques to craft edible masterpieces.

Entry shall be on a registration basis of Rs 200 per registration.