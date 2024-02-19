Elusive second Hanuman langur trapped after two days

CHENNAI: Two days after one of the two Hanuman langurs that escaped from their cage in Vandalur Zoo was caught by special teams, another elusive langur was caught on Monday morning.

Assistant director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) P Manikandaprabhu said that both the captured Hanuman langurs were moved into the rescue centre.

A cage was set up to trap one of the langurs for the last two days and fruits were placed inside the cage. However, the animal used to take fruits from the cage and managed to evade the trap. On Monday morning, the langur was trapped inside the cage. The special teams captured another langur, on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the two Hanuman langurs escaped from the zoo and were spotted in residential areas for the past few days. Due to their extreme agility, the foresters could not catch them immediately.

The two Hanuman Langurs that escaped were part of 10 Hanuman Langurs that were brought from Kanpur Zoological Park on January 28 under animal exchange programme.