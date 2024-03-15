Elephant Gate bridge opens for traffic today

CHENNAI: Almost after five years, the one way of Elephant Gate bridge is opened for traffic on Friday after reconstruction carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Southern Railways. The bridge would be accessed for two-wheelers and cars for a two way route.

A corporation official stated that the railways is yet to complete 20 meters work which is expected to be done within two months.

It is one of the important arterial bridge that has not been functional for over five years. The bridge near Salt Cororus, an important link road traveling from Sowcarpet, Kondithope, Broadway, and other surroundings. Since, the structure became weak, it was closed to cars and heavy vehicles for the demolition and reconstruction of a new bridge in 2019.

In 2020, the construction work was taken by GCC and Southern Railway at an estimated cost of Rs 30.78 crore and Rs 40 crore respectively. As the Elephant Gate Bridge is opened for traffic from Friday, the traffic congestion near Basin Bridge will ease out and this will facilitate a free flow of traffic on the arterial bus route roads.

"As of now, only one way of the bridge is opened but it could be used for both routes. Only two-wheelers and cars are allowed and after two months the bridge would be accessible for heavy vehicles too," a senior official of GCC told DT Next.