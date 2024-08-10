Electricians, assistants to pump out stagnated water in Chennai's subways

CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to hire electricians and electrical assistants to pump out stagnated water in the subways during the monsoon, and has floated a tender.

An estimated cost of Rs 76.76 lakh has been allocated for the manpower in flood-prone areas in the city.

The local body is planning to hire at least 9 electricians-cum-pump operators and electrical assistants for Stanley subway and CB Road subway in Royapuram (Zone 5) for one year on contract basis at an estimated cost of Rs 26.65 lakh. Similarly, 12 pump operators and assistants would be in-charge of Villivakkam and Harrington subways at Anna Nagar (Zone 8) at an estimated cost of Rs 17.09 lakh.

Ambattur, Teynampet and Alandur (Zones 7, 9 and 12) are expected to get six operators and assistants each. They will be hired for three months on a contract basis at an estimated cost of Rs 8.54 lakh each. They will ensure there is no water stagnation at Korattur subway, Nungambakkam subway and Pallavanthangal subway.

An estimated cost of Rs 6.87 lakh has been allocated for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 32 GI-octagonal mini mast of 100W LED flood light fittings at the burial ground in West Jones in Saidapet at Kodambakkam (Zone 10). Additionally, the Corporation floated tenders for removal and re-fixing of 4 KWP solar panels at the UPHC Station Road in Ambattur (Zone 7) at Rs 50,144.