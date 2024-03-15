Electoral bonds row: BJP has got less than average compared to DMK, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday stated that compared to regional parties such as DMK, TMC, the BJP which rules the nation and 19 states has got less than average money through electoral bonds.

"Regional parties such as DMK only received more funds through electoral bonds. DMK is a party that does not exist beyond Gummidipoondi of Tamil Nadu, and has received Rs 600 crores through electoral bonds. But, the BJP which is a ruling party in 19 states and ruling the nation has been given funds through bonds less than the average, " he told reporters here.

Further, Annamalai questioned the role of Aadhav Arjuna, son-in-law of lottery king Santiago Martin in the INDIA bloc parties such as VCK and DMK and TMC.

"Aadhav Arjuna, who is acting as the right-hand of VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and an advisor of Chief Minister MK Stalin's social media pages was the person who had donated a huge sum of amount to DMK, VCK and TMC through electoral bonds. A vast amount of financial support has been given to VCK and DMK through Martin and Aadhav Arjuna. He has to answer for all the queries related to electoral bonds, " Annamalai noted.