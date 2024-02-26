Election awareness campaign vehicles flagged off in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024, TN Chief Election Officer Satyabrata Sahoo along with Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, on Monday, flagged off three awareness campaign vehicles (SVEEP Activities Vehicles) to sensitize the public about the need for voting and the functioning of electronic voting machines.

Speaking to the reporters, Sahoo said, "The voting percentage in Chennai city has reduced, so we will be creating awareness among the people in three regions. The purpose of the campaign is to ensure the public cast their votes especially youngsters and first-time voters in the city."

As per the instructions of the Election Commis sion of India, in 944 polling centers in 16 constituencies in Chennai district and on the necessity of public voting, voting machines have been installed.

In order to create awareness among the public, awareness campaigns are held from January 25 to February 20.

"As many as 33 lakh voters in the city, the campaign vehicle will create awareness in colleges, residents welfare associations and also focus on low voting areas such as south Chennai. The public is requested to do their democratic duty by knowing how to vote through voting machines," said Radhakrishnan.