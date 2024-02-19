Elderly woman falls from 5th floor, dies

CHENNAI: An 85-year-old woman allegedly slipped and fell off the fifth floor balcony of the Slum Clearance Board quarters in Kannigapuram near Pulianthope on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as T Chandra. She was a widow and lived alone, police said.

On Saturday morning, one of her daughters, Kannagi who lives nearby was informed of her mother’s fall and rushed her to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Pulianthope police said that Chandra’s husband had died 30 years back. Her seven children were married and lived with their own families in and around the house.

Her grandchildren used to bring food from their homes every day and also helped her with having medicines.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.