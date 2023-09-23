Elderly woman arrested for ganja peddling

CHENNAI: A 63 year old woman, a serial offender has been arrested by the City police for alleged ganja possession within months of being released on bail. The accused, M Velazhagi of K P Park, Pulianthope has more than 56 cases against her.

She was arrested by the Anna Nagar PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) on Thursday after she was caught with 3 kg of ganja. Police said that she had recently come out on bail and had resumed selling narcotics again.

On seeing the police team, the elderly woman attempted to flee, but was nabbed. Velazhagi, is a 'B' category history-sheeter and had been smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh and sold them to peddlers here.

She was produced before a magistrate court in the city and was sent to a women's jail in Puzhal.

In another incident, Pazhavanthangal police arrested three persons - Riyaz (29), Rajesh (43) and Prashanth (24) for alleged possession of 20 kg ganja, nine grams of methamphetamine and 830 pain relief tablets.