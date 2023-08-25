Elderly man dies while trying to fish out dead cat

CHENNAI: A 69-year-old man who got into his backyard well to secure a dead cat inside the well allegedly got hit by noxious gases in the well and drowned in Ramapuram on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as V Dayalan. He lived with his wife, Tamizh Mozhi (67), son, Shanmuga Krishnan and his wife, Anandi at a house on Mount Poonamalle road in Ramapuram.

The family used to draw water from the well in their backyard and used it. On Wednesday afternoon, while drawing water from the well, Tamizh Mozhi noticed two cats lying unconscious on the water and alerted her husband. While Dayalan managed to secure one cat with a bucket tied to a rope, there was some difficulty in securing the other cat.

Dayalan then tied a rope around his body and fastened it to a gate nearby and got inside the well to secure the cat, police investigations revealed. When Tamizh Mozhi looked inside, Dayalan was lying unconscious after which she alerted her neighbours.

Two men, Sarath and Vadivel had tried to pull Dayalan using the rope, but could not, after which the family members alerted the police and fire service personnel, a police official said.

"The fire service and rescue personnel who reached the scene suspected that there was noxious gases inside the well and after confirming that there was toxic gases in the well, the water was pumped out and the elderly man was rescued, " a police officer said.

Dayalan was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Ramapuram Police moved the body to a government hospital for post mortem and handed it over to the family members.