Elderly man dies due to suspected overdose in Mambalam

CHENNAI: A 68 year old man died of suspected overdose after consuming excess painkiller tablets at his home in Mambalam on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as M Rangasamy. On Friday night, he was found unconscious after which his family members rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

He died without responding to treatment during the early hours of Saturday.

On information, Ashok Nagar police registered a case and secured the body.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was a diabetic and had underwent a surgery two months ago on his legs.

Probe revealed that he was prescribed painkiller tablets and on Friday, due to unbearable pain, he took more than ten tablets at once and fell unconscious.

Further investigations are on.