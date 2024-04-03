Elderly man dies after being administered injection by Siddha doctor; probe on

CHENNAI: Avadi City police have detained a Siddha doctor in Poonamallee for allegedly administering an injection to a 70-year-old man who visited him for a health ailment. The elderly man died within ten minutes of being injected by the Siddha doctor, police sources said.

The deceased was identified as Rajendran of Sennerkuppam near Poonamallee. On Wednesday, Rajendran had visited the Siddha doctor, Perumal.

Perumal, police said had been running a clinic near Sennerkuppam for the last ten years. Preliminary investigations revealed that Perumal was also administering allopathy medicines to the public.

When Rajendran went to visit Perumal for a health ailment, the latter had injected him and Perumal swooned within minutes.

Alarmed, other patients who were outside alerted the police after which Poonamalle police rushed to the scene and secured Rajendran and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Subsequently, Poonamallee police have detained Perumal and are questioning him about the injection he had administered to the elderly person.

Further investigations are on.