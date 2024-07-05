Elderly man dies after balcony of house in Vadapalani collapses on him

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man died after a balcony of a house in Vadapalani collapsed on him as he was standing beneath it on Thursday evening.

The deceased was a flower vendor.

Another woman who was standing on the balcony suffered injuries.

According to the Vadapalani police, the deceased man was identified as Krishnamoorthy of Choolaimedu.

On Thursday evening, he set out on his two wheeler to sell flowers when he met with the accident.

Around 7 pm, Krishnamoorthy was selling flowers at Ganesh Avenue in Vadapalani.

He was standing below the balcony of a house there and was speaking to a woman Varalakshmi who was buying flowers from him.

As the woman was standing on the balcony, it collapsed and Krishnamoorthy was caught under the debris and died on the spot, police said.

Vadapalani police rushed to the spot and recovered Krishnamoorthy and Varalakshmi.

Police said that Varalakshmi's condition was stable and she was out of danger.

A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway.