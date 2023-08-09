Elderly couple found dead inside house in Kundrathur; murder suspected

CHENNAI: An elderly couple was found dead with injuries on their face and nose inside their locked house at Kundrathur on Monday night. Police suspect it to be a case of murder and are investigating.

The deceased was identified as Ganesan (83) and Jai Parvathi (72) of EVP Town area in Tharapakkam, Kundrathur.

Police said that they were living in the area for over 15 years with their son, Shaktivel (45). Shaktivel ran a construction business. He is a divorcee and was taking care of his parents, police said.

On Monday evening, Shaktivel returned home from work to find the couple dead with injuries.

Kundrathur police reached the scene and moved the bodies to Chromepet government hospital for autopsy.

Investigations revealed that Shaktivel usually lock the house from outside before leaving for work.

Kundrathur police are checking the CCTV footage from the area to check the movement of outsiders.