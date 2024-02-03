Elder brother kills sibling over property sale

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother after an argument over sharing money from the sale of their ancestral property in Madhavaram on Friday.

The deceased was identified as B Vigneshkumar (30), a resident of Nagathamman Koil street, Ambedkar Nagar, Madhavaram. His elder brother, B Naresh Kumar (33), too lived with his family nearby.

Recently, the brothers sold their ancestral property and they had received an advance of Rs 1 lakh. On Thursday afternoon, when both were discussing about sharing the money, they began arguing, which escalated into a fist fight. Both of them attacked each other. In the melee, Naresh took a blade and slashed against Vignesh’s neck and then attacked him with an iron rod and fled the scene.

Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to help and moved Vignesh to a hospital, but he was declared ‘brought dead’. Madhavaram Police arrested Naresh, brought him before a magistrate and remanded him to custody.