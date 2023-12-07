Eight TN fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

MADURAI: Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen, who ventured into sea on Wednesday after a week’s break, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on grounds of cross-border fishing, sources said.

Earlier, the fishermen aboard a mechanized boat bearing registration –‘IND-10-MM-1061’ set out to sea off Rameswaram on Wednesday morning. M Uyirtharaj, boat owner, belongs to Mandapam.

Those arrested include A Jeyastan (36) of Pamban, Thalsa (50) of Thangachimadam, A Charles (54) of Pamban, S Lasar Kebiston (30) of Pamban, T Dinesh (38) of Pamban, and Muniyasamy of Rameswaram.