Eight held in history-sheeter murder case

CHENNAI: City police on Tuesday arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of a rowdy in Maduravoyal on Monday night.

The deceased, V Rajesh alias Thiruttu Rajesh (23) of Nerkundram, was riding his motorcycle along Kandasamy Nagar 5th street in Maduravoyal when a group on two bikes attacked him and fled the scene. Even though, police rushed him to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, he was declared brought death.

After investigations, the Maduravoyal police found the deceased was involved in fisticuffs with another history-sheeter, A Suresh alias Panni Suresh (38) of Tiruvallur on Monday morning when they met at an ear piercing ceremony at the house of a common friend.

Suresh and Rajesh had previous enmity and were not seeing eye to eye. On Monday, Rajesh allegedly assaulted Suresh after an argument, in response to which Suresh ganged up and murdered Rajesh, police investigations revealed.

Maduravoyal Police arrested Suresh and seven of his associates - E Venkatesan (33), M Jeyavarmapandian (25), K Kagil (23), S Nithivel (20), B Devaraj (21), E Yuvaraj (28) and R Gopi (25).

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.