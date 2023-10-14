Eight arrested for robbing private firm cashier near CoP office

CHENNAI: The city police arrested eight people who allegedly waylaid the cashier of a private firm and robbed Rs 30 lakh from him on Monday when he was travelling to Koyambedu.

The arrested people were identified as Appu, Ilango, Bharath, David, Ilango, Vijaya Babu, Pradeep and Kumar from a hideout in the city. The police have recovered at least Rs 18 lakh in cash, which they had dumped at a house in Perumbakkam Housing Board tenements.

The victim, Sakthivel of Nerkundram, was carrying Rs 30 lakh from Parrys to the money exchange firm where he was employed in Koyambedu. Sakthivel was robbed by an eight-member gang on EVR Salai opposite the Chennai city police commissioner's office on Monday.