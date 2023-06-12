Egmore rly station expansion: PIL filed in HC to restrain cutting trees

CHENNAI: Pasumai Thayagam a non-governmental environment organisation approached the Madras High court to restrain Southern Railways from cutting down trees for the expansion of Egmore railway station, Chennai.

The secretary of Pasumai Thayagam Arul has filed a Public Interest Litigation, seeking to restrain the tree cutting process.

Advocate K Balu representing Pasumai Thayagam appeared before the division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu and filed an urgent appeal.

Subsequently, the bench accepted the appeal. It is expected that the petition will be listed soon to hear.

The Southern Railways has initiated the process to renovate and expand the 144 years old Egmore railway station. Allegedly, as a part of the expansion work more than 60 trees are to be removed.