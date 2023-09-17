Egmore murder: Mizo woman lured victim via Insta; arrested

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested a Mizoram woman for colluding in the murder of a 22-year-old history-sheeter, V Sathya, by luring him to the murder spot last Sunday near Egmore, apart from three others.

The Mizo woman, who allegedly befriended the victim on social media, is also one of the accused to be nabbed in the latest round of arrests, after five persons were earlier nabbed by police. Investigations revealed that the gang which executed Sathya had promised the Mizoram woman Julie Joramona, currently residing at Adambakkam, with Rs 1 lakh if she lured him to a location of their choice.

The woman befriended Sathya, who had come out on bail only a few weeks ago, through Instagram. Investigations revealed that Sathya was one of the suspects in the murder of another rowdy, ‘Dog’ Ramesh in Kavangarai near Puzhal and the latter’s accomplices had vowed to eliminate him.

On Sunday, around 10 pm, Sathya was standing near a tea shop on Montieth Road when an unidentified gang of five people rounded him up. Sensing trouble, Sathya took to his heels, but the gang chased him and hacked him to death.

Police investigations revealed that Sathya was waiting outside a juice shop as directed by Julie. In order to ensure Sathya stayed at the location, Julie allegedly sent him Rs 1,000 online and asked him to have something until she reached there, police said.

With David Prasad (19), E Ruban (35), N Arun Kumar (25), G Saravanan (34) and R Vignesh (23) arrested a day after the murder, police arrested Julie, Kishore Kumar (23), K Prabhakaran (24) and K Jeevanantham (20) on Friday.