Egmore court clash: Police registers FIR against 20 persons

CHENNAI: Egmore Police have registered a case against 20 persons in connection with the clash among advocates in the car parking area inside Metropolitan Magistrate Court Complex, Egmore on Friday.

The clash, police said was over representing a client involved in a road accident.

One of the advocates, G Vijayakumar (39) of Ayanavaram practices at the Egmore courts and had moved to represent his client, Saravanan who was involved in a road accident in Madhavaram TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) limits.

Since the injured man, Saravanan was from his neighbourhood, Vijayakumar was preparing to take up the case.

However, another advocate, S Senthilnathan (35) of Kodungaiyur had called Vijayakumar and said that all cases registered by the Madhvaram TIW are handled by him and asked Vijayakumar to back off the case.

Both groups had met at the Egmore court on Friday to discuss this when the verbal duel escalated and ended up in fisticuffs.

Other lawyers pacified the warring group and a team of police personnel rushed to the scene and intervened after which both Vijayakumar and Senthilnathan got admitted to a government hospital for their treatment and filed a police complaint.

Egmore Police have registered a case based on complaint from both the parties.