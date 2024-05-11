Egg price surges due to supply shortage, sold for Rs. 6.50 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of egg has increased by 25 paise in the city due to supply shortage from Namakkal and Hyderabad.

Traders said that since the production of eggs has reduced during the summer season the rate went up. The wholesale shops sell for Rs 5.90 and egg sold for Rs 6.50 at retail shops in Chennai district.

"Usually, the price of egg will witness an increase during the summer seasons as the food intake among the chickens will be reduced due to the heat. So, it will lead to less production for two months. Since the egg production has impacted, the egg rates had surged due to shortage in supply and this is trend is continuing for the past 10 days, " said P S Sugathan, who owns an egg shop at West Mambalam.

Similarly, even this year it has marginally increased. At present, it has gone up by 25 paise in the city, where Rs 5.90 is sold at wholesale price and Rs 6.50 for retail price," he further added.

Earlier, the egg was sold for Rs 4.60 and Rs 5 in wholesale and retail shops respectively.

It has gradually increased in the last few days. The eggs are been supplied from Namakkal and Hyderabad, as the supply decrease the price has gradually increased.

Due to supply shortage and surge in the egg rate, the sale has impacted among the traders recently.

So, both retailers and wholesale traders are forced to purchase in less quantity. "Usually, the customers buy 10-20 eggs but after the surge in the rate people started purchasing only 5 eggs. It would take two months for the production to be stable and the price are expected to further increase and reach Rs 7 in the coming days. So, once the price reduces we expect the sale to boost, " said R Mari, a retailer at Purasawalkam.