Egg price shoots up in Namakkal by Rs 0.10, now costs Rs. 5.45/piece
After being sold at Rs 4.80/piece on May 4, the price has increased by Rs 0.65/piece in six days.
CHENNAI: The price of eggs in Namakkal has witnessed a surge by Rs 0.10 and being sold at the rate of Rs 5.45/piece.
Due to the heat wave condition prevailing in Tamil Nadu, the production of eggs in poultry farms has been reduced.
