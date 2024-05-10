Begin typing your search...

Egg price shoots up in Namakkal by Rs 0.10, now costs Rs. 5.45/piece

After being sold at Rs 4.80/piece on May 4, the price has increased by Rs 0.65/piece in six days.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 May 2024 3:01 PM GMT
Egg price shoots up in Namakkal by Rs 0.10, now costs Rs. 5.45/piece
X

Eggs being packed at a unit in Namakkal (File photo)

CHENNAI: The price of eggs in Namakkal has witnessed a surge by Rs 0.10 and being sold at the rate of Rs 5.45/piece.

Due to the heat wave condition prevailing in Tamil Nadu, the production of eggs in poultry farms has been reduced.

After being sold at Rs 4.80/piece on May 4, the price has increased by Rs 0.65/piece in six days.

Tamil NaduEgg priceNamakkal egg priceNamakkal
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X