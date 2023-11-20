Efforts on to tarnish Prabhakaran, daughter: LTTE

CHENNAI: With the birth anniversary of the slain LTTE leader just around the corner, the outfit headquarters has asked Sri Lankan Tamil groups not to indulge in fake narratives about him and his daughter Dwaraka. In a statement issued on Saturday, the LTTE core group had asked everyone to refrain from misusing Prabhakaran’s name and that of his family members for financial gains.

In the communication addressed to the Tamil people, the headquarters of the rebel group blamed the Sri Lankan government and powerful forces for carrying out meticulously planned activities to tarnish the image of Prabhakaran and his family. These forces are involved in financial frauds and undesirable activities in diaspora countries and have been supporting anti-Tamil Eelam activities, the statement added.

It alleged that great treasonous activities against the Tamil people were being carried out blurring the sacrifice of Dwaraka, Prabhakaran’s daughter, by using her name.

In its warning, the outfit further called on the Eelam people to unite against such ‘evil’ forces who are working to tarnish the image of Prabhakaran and his family members.

Quoting the LTTE chief’s observation that ‘my people should be careful about the certain people who are ready to betray the race for their own selfish reasons’, LTTE’s communication said there were efforts across the world to eliminate the history of sacrifice for freedom.

The note eulogised Prabhakaran as not just the leader of Tamil Eelam, but also a guiding light for suppressed people and nations struggling for liberation. By eradicating his incomparable history, the future generations are being systematically made to lose faith in the nation’s freedom struggle and keep them away from the work of national liberation, the note said, adding that the LTTE leader never lived for the benefit of his personal or family life.