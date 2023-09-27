Edu NZ invites applications for excellence awards

CHENNAI: Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao is now inviting applications for the 2023- 24 New Zealand Excellence Awards. Designed exclusively for Indian students, the unique scholarship scheme offers students an opportunity to study at world-class New Zealand universities and experience the country’s inclusive, multicultural society.

Unveiled during the New Zealand-India Education Week earlier this year, these awards feature a comprehensive package worth NZ$320,000. The scholarship package offers a range of award options from NZ$10,000 to NZ$20,000 per student.

The awards are designed to encourage high calibre Indian students to pursue undergraduate and/or postgraduate qualifications at one of the New Zealand universities, all of which feature in the top 500 of the 2023 QS World Rankings.