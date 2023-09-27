Begin typing your search...

Edu NZ invites applications for excellence awards

New Zealand-India Education Week earlier this year, these awards feature a comprehensive package worth NZ$320,000.

26 Sep 2023
Edu NZ invites applications for excellence awards
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao is now inviting applications for the 2023- 24 New Zealand Excellence Awards. Designed exclusively for Indian students, the unique scholarship scheme offers students an opportunity to study at world-class New Zealand universities and experience the country’s inclusive, multicultural society.

Unveiled during the New Zealand-India Education Week earlier this year, these awards feature a comprehensive package worth NZ$320,000. The scholarship package offers a range of award options from NZ$10,000 to NZ$20,000 per student.

The awards are designed to encourage high calibre Indian students to pursue undergraduate and/or postgraduate qualifications at one of the New Zealand universities, all of which feature in the top 500 of the 2023 QS World Rankings.

ChennaiEducationEducation New Zealand Manapou ki te AoNew Zealand Excellence AwardsIndian Studentsscholarship schemeStudy Opportunityworld-class New Zealand universities
DTNEXT Bureau

