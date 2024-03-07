Edu dept distributes Arignar Anna Leadership, Professor Anbazhagan awards

CHENNAI: Recognising the work of government school teachers, the school education department awarded the Arignar Anna Leadership and Professor Anbazhagan awards for teachers and schools from across the State in Trichy recently.

The ceremony saw the conferment of the Arignar Anna Leadership award for 100 school heads who have demonstrably implemented various government schemes.

These schemes encompass educational sports, student development initiatives, strengthening school management committees, and promoting home learning.

Department allocated Rs 10.03 crore for the awards for the financial year 2023-2024.

Furthermore, 76 schools were presented with the Professor Anbazhagan Award.

Two schools, one primary/middle school and one higher/higher secondary school, were chosen from each of the State's 38 revenue districts to represent the best schools in their respective categories.

"District and State selection committees were formed to select these awardees. Each awardee, 38 government high/higher secondary schools, recognised as the best in their category, were granted Rs 10 lakh each to support school infrastructure maintenance," stated the press note.