Edu dept announces Rs 383 cr as RTE compensation to private schools for academic year 2022-23

CHENNAI: The Director of Matriculation Schools has announced Rs 383.59 crore as reimbursement to private schools for admitting students under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE) for the academic year 2022-2023.



This compensation for the academic year has been allotted for admitting 4.17 lakh students across the private schools of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, the government released Rs 364 crore as reimbursement to 3.98 lakh school students across the state, and in the recent press note, the department clarified that steps will be taken to provide compensation to private schools after receiving the financial allocation of the Union government in the financial year 2024-2025.

Under this, in the academic year 2023-2024, an overall 70,553 students were enrolled under RTE in private schools out of the 1.85 lakh students who applied.

In the year 2022-2023, 95,946 students were enrolled along with the existing 3.51 lakh students under the RTE Act, and for this the department finalised Rs 383.59 crore as compensation.

Additionally, in the academic year 2021-22, the compensation of Rs.364.44 crore was released to schools.

All schools have been granted compensation till academic year 2021-2022.

Under the Act that came into effect in April 2010 , provisions were made to reserve 25 percent of seats in class 1 for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) to provide them with free and compulsory education till its completion.

Admission under this had begun from the academic year 2013-2014 and from the academic year 2017-2018 the applications were being received online.

As admissions for the upcoming academic year will begin in the coming months, parents can apply for the seats in private schools through rte.tnschools.gov.in/.

Meanwhile, in August 2022, the education department had lowered the reimbursement fees compared to 2021 under the RTE Act.

The Department of Matriculation Schools in 2021, noted that reimbursement fees have been reduced between classes LKG and 8, ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 1400 for schools.