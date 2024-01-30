EDT programme helps cut job loss among women entrepreneurs to 34%

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s Entrepreneur Development Training (EDT) programme for women entrepreneurs has helped cut the unemployment rate among beneficiaries to 34 per cent.



A State government survey-cum-evaluation report from six districts of Coimbatore, Karur, Krishnagiri, Tiruvarur, Toothukudi and Tiruvannamalai also revealed an increase of 72 per cent in average annual income for entrepreneurs who took training (from Rs 42,153 to Rs 72,678).

The State Evaluation Committee (SEC) study in 2022-2023 aimed to identify the issues and challenges faced by Self Help Groups (SHGs) in their employment ventures.

The survey report has been prepared from among 21,819 beneficiaries under EDT. A senior official with the EDT scheme said the survey was held to judge the levels of aptitude, skills and knowledge gained by the SHG women through EDT.

Quoting the report, the official said, that in the formal sector, job opportunities in private firms increased by over 70% after training.

The official said among the districts, Thoothukudi had a higher percentage (41.5) of entrepreneurs, followed by Tiruvannamalai (28%) and Coimbatore (22.1%).

On challenges faced by entrepreneurs, he said financial issues, lack of marketing support and family problems were encountered in the initial stages. “Limited financial strength was the major issue faced in marketing followed by lack of machines and equipment,” he added.