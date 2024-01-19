Begin typing your search...
ED sleuths conducts searches at private firm CEO's house in Ashok Nagar
The firm was in the news recently after it was alleged that some senior police officials were hand in glove with the complainant to arm-twist Peter to extort money from him.
CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting searches at the Ashok Nagar house of S K Peter, CEO, Ocean Lifespaces, based on an FIR registered by the Greater Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on a complaint from B Sriram, erstwhile partner of Peter.
More details awaited.
