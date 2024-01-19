ED sleuths conducts searches at private firm CEO's house in Ashok Nagar

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting searches at the Ashok Nagar house of S K Peter, CEO, Ocean Lifespaces, based on an FIR registered by the Greater Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on a complaint from B Sriram, erstwhile partner of Peter.

The firm was in the news recently after it was alleged that some senior police officials were hand in glove with the complainant to arm-twist Peter to extort money from him.

More details awaited.