ED concludes two-day probe of Ponmudy

During its probe, the central agency made a seizure of Rs 81.7 lakh in cash along with unexplained foreign currency primarily in British pounds equivalent to approximately Rs 13 lakh

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 July 2023 4:56 PM GMT
ED concludes two-day probe of Ponmudy
CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate has concluded its two-day grilling of Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy and his son Gautham Sigamani on Wednesday.

During its probe, the central agency made a seizure of Rs 81.7 lakh in cash along with unexplained foreign currency primarily in British pounds equivalent to approximately Rs 13 lakh. They have also learned that the Indonesian firm they purchased for Rs 100 crores is mired with hawala transaction.

