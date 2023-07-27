ED carry out searches in 3 premises linked to banned outfit

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who carried out searches at three premises in Chennai linked to banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday took former state president of the outfit Mohammed Ismail for interrogation after searching the house he was residing in at Purasawalkam.

Sources said that ED sleuths also searched another house in Periamet and the office of a bi-monthly magazine. While ED officials did not reveal the official reasons behind the searches, sources hinted that hawala transactions could be reasons behind the searches.

ED teams reached Ismail's rented house in two vehicles around 9 am and the searches went on till 1.30 pm, after which Ismail was taken to the ED office for further interrogation.

The ED action comes in the backdrop of the organisation having been banned by the union government for the alleged anti-national activities and the crackdown by the National Investigation Agency against the organisation and their leaders across the country.

The NIA had conducted nationwide raids against the office bearers of PFI in September last year leading to arrest of many and seizure of incriminating evidence including suspicious money transactions.