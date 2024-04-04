Eco-publication advocates for sustainability in the Western Ghats

CHENNAI: Sky Islands is an independent digital eco-publication and platform to be launched by The Kodai Chronicle Trust. It’s based in the Western Ghats, one of the most biodiverse and threatened regions. The publication aims to share stories from this area digitally, highlighting local initiatives and offering resources for hill life. Recently, a preview of Sky Islands was hosted at Amethyst to connect with supporters in Chennai and beyond. In an interview with DT Next, Rajni George, publisher of The Kodai Chronicle (TKC) and Sky Islands, discusses the publication’s mission and the power of storytelling in environmental conservation.

How do you envision Sky Islands contributing to the conservation and sustainable development of the Western Ghats?

As a platform based in the Western Ghats, Sky Islands aims to connect people and inform them about proactive stewardship and conservation efforts. Environmental journalism, along with on-ground events and resources for potential investors, will all play a role in promoting sustainable development. This initiative is ambitious and will require gradual development. It aims to create job opportunities, build resources, and amplify the voice of the Western Ghats.

Can you elaborate on the importance of storytelling in promoting awareness and action for environmental conservation?

In today’s climate crisis, storytelling plays a crucial role. It helps people understand their role in this global issue and envision the future. Narrative gives us purpose, adds meaning to our lives, and helps us understand our current lifestyle. It emphasises the importance of collective action to protect our environment for ourselves and other species. In my job, I edit reports and work on communication-related to climate change adaptation. While this work often focuses on policy, at the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre, we’ve found that stories, like those shared in The Kodai Chronicle over the last three years, truly give our efforts meaning.

Rajni George (left) with Zai Whitaker, author and environmentalist

Could you share some success stories or initiatives that have made an impact in the Western Ghats region, and how Sky Islands aims to amplify such efforts?



There are numerous initiatives underway, and our trustee Lathika George has recently penned a story highlighting people’s movements in the region, spanning from north Goa to Tamil Nadu. These efforts include small clean-up movements like Solaikuruvi, which TKC has covered, as well as rewilding projects across vast properties like Mhadei Goa. By amplifying the voice of the Western Ghats as expressed through these significant projects, Sky Islands will consolidate them and ensure their maximum impact, benefiting stakeholders, readers, and investors alike.

How do you plan to engage with local communities and stakeholders to ensure their voices are heard and their needs are addressed?

We aim to engage with the community through various outreach events, activities, educational guided walks, and more. Additionally, our reportage, guided by a professional team and informed by time and space, will provide valuable insights. We plan to involve staff and consultants from diverse backgrounds and listen carefully to ensure all voices are heard. Moreover, we intend to train new reporters through workshops, empowering them to effectively express the needs of their communities. For those interested in contacting the Sky Islands team, email at thekodaichronicle@gmail.com.