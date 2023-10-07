EB staff attacked over power cut

CHENNAI: Angry over power supply disruption, a group of allegedly drunk people attacked the Tangedco section office at Madarpakkam substation near Gummidipoondi and assaulted three workers on Thursday evening.

According to the complaint filed by an official, the supply was cut at Madarpakkam area due to a feeder fault around 7.40 pm. "To attend to the fault, the power supply was stopped. At that time, M Ravi of Surapoondi and a few others in an inebriated condition attacked the control room damaging Tangedco property," it said.

The villagers manhandled M Lakshmanan (58), a line inspector, and M Kothandan (46), a wireman initially, and then turned their ire at another line inspector Paramasivan who questioned them.

The utility sought action against Ravi and others for attacking Tangedco staff and obstructing them from carrying out their work.