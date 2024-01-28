Eatery owner killed in wall collapse near Periyapalayam

CHENNAI: A 35 year old man, owner of an eatery near Periyapalayam in Thiruvallur district died after a portion of a wall in his eatery collapsed on him while undertaking renovation works on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Gopinath, who hails from a village near Periyapalayam. Gopinath and his wife, Lavanya run the eatery together.

Recently, the couple undertook renovation works at the eatery. On Saturday, Gopinath had used a power drill on a wall when a portion of the wall collapsed and fell on him.

The other workers rushed to Gopinath's aid and secured him from the debris and moved him to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

Periyapalayam Police registered a case and moved his body to the Thiruvallur government hospital for post mortem. Further investigations are on.