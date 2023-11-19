Early desilting of Madurandakam lake sought

CHENGALPATTU: With only 75 per cent of the planned desilting completed in the Madurantakam area, farmers in the surroundings are discontent that they may not enjoy a proper yield this year unless the work is expedited.

The Madurandakam lake, covering an area of 2411 acres, is one of the biggest lakes in the Chengalpattu district. Work is currently underway to construct a bund for the cultivation of five different crops.

The bund, spanning 3950 meters in length, originally had two shelters, each with 110 functioning gates. However, this arrangement has now been altered, with 12 gates, leading to the completion of 75 per cent of the planned construction work.

Farmers have expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in completion of desilting work saying the delay may affect the cultivation of various crops in the next two months and emphasize the need for timely completion to ensure favourable agricultural conditions.