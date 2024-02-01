E-tenders allotted for building 75 courts for sporting activities

CHENNAI: Maintenance of indoor sports courts puts huge financial burden on the Corporation, which is one of the reasons why the civic body passed a resolution during the council meeting for 32 tennis courts in 17 locations, 23 badminton courts in 14 places, 18 skating courts and 2 table tennis courts.

E-tender was allotted through an online system on the basis of fixed revenue sharing.

To maintain sports facilities under the control of the Department of Sports, the GCC allocated the space for the residents to improve and maintain sports facilities owned by the Stadium Department.

Administrative permission has been granted to open 8 new courts, including 5 badminton courts and 3 skating courts.

“Tennis courts in places like Kolathur, Korattur, Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam, etc., and badminton courts in Chintadripet, Ayanavaram and skating courts in Manali and Anna Nagar will be established,” the resolution added.