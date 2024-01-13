E-books can never replace paperbacks: Publishers

CHENNAI: In a world where information flows like a never-ending wave drowning consumers constantly in search of mere escapism, books serve as a mystic and magical world you can dive into.

However, this begs the question – is it e-books you prefer or the good-old paperback?

Talking to DT Next, Anu who is teacher and has been visiting Book Fair since 2005, said, “While paperbacks give a break from screen-time, e-books are easier for references and also more accessible. But as a book lover, nothing quite beats the pleasure of reading paperbacks.”

SK Murugan, secretary, BAPASI (Booksellers and Publisher’s Association of South India), concurred and added: “A lot of customers here like the touch and feel of books in their hands. They feel a sense of accomplishment after reading a book, which comes only from paperbacks. That’s one of the reasons we conduct this fair – to encourage people find joy in the act of reading.”

A manager of a leading publishing house pointed out that e-books cannot displace paperbacks and hardcovers. “The love for physical books will never diminish, irrespective of the growth of online platforms. Yes, there are pros and cons as a business, especially because e-books are sold at lesser price, while pricing for paperbacks includes rent for warehouse, cost of printing, shipping costs etc.,” explained the manager. “However, though pricing and accessibility might make it seem like e-books are most preferred, hardcore book lovers will always prefer physical books.”