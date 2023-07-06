DVAC sleuths seizes ₹2.14L unaccounted money from WRD office in Chepauk

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption on Wednesday seized unaccounted money to the tune of Rs.2.14 crore from the office of AEE, Water Resources Department in Chepauk during a surprise check.

The surprise check was carried out based on information that the officials of the Water Resources Department are getting collecting bribe from Contractors for the renewal of Contractor License at their office located at PWD Complex, Chepauk, Chennai, said a note from the DVAC.

During the surprise check, unaccounted money of Rs. 2,14,540 was seized from the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Anti Sea Erosion, Water Resources Department, PWD Complex building, Chennai from the possession of S. Baskaran, AEE, the note added.