DVAC sleuths nab Tangedco JE red handed for accepting Rs 10K bribe

CHENNAI: A junior engineer attached to Tangedco was caught red handed by sleuths from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for providing 3-phase power connection in Damodarapuram, Adyar.

The arrested was identified as P Balasubramanian, JE, operation and maintenance, Besant Nagar. The complainant, Krishnakumar of Old Pallavaram Road, had approached the JE for 3 phase connection.

The JE had demanded Rs 40,000 as bribe and asked him to pay Rs 10,000 as first instalment of the bribe. As Krishnakumar was not ready to pay the bribe, he approached the DVAC, Chennai unit with a complaint.

Based on the complaint the DVAC team caught JE Balasubramanian red handed on Thursday while accepting the bribe. The accused officer has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.