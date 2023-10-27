DVAC detains Corporation staff for graft

CHENNAI: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials have secured an an office assistant of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs.2,000 from a man for name change in his documents at Aminjikarai on Thursday.

The detained staff had allegedly demanded money for the name transfer from the complainant, a resident of Villivakkam. The victim, who didn't want to pay the bribe, approached the DVAC

As per directions by police, the complainant on Thursday met Raja at his office and handed over the currency notes laced with chemicals.

Soon after he gave the currency to Raja, DVAC team rushed to the spot, and they apprehended Raja after lifting the sets of fingerprints from him.

He was detained for investigation.