Duraimurugan says Puzhal reservoir pose no threat to Chennai

CHENNAI: State Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan categorically rejected rumours that a portion of bunds of the Puzhal reservoir was damaged and said the reservoir posed “no threat to the city and its firm”. The officials are keeping a close look at the structure.

“There is no damage in the bund of the reservoir. We are also maintaining the water level a few feet below the safe limit, keeping the present (rainy season) situation. It poses no threat to the people,” said the minister after inspecting the reservoir and holding talks with the officials of the department.

According to officials, a crack developed on the parapet wall along the inspection track laid over the bund of the reservoir. It was about 9 feet above the bund.

“The bund developed cracks or weakened is a misinformation. In fact, the crack was noticed at a certain point on the parapet wall after the cyclonic storm (Michaung). It has nothing to do with the bund of the reservoir,” said an official.

As on Thursday morning, the water level stood at 91.27% of the total storage capacity of 3,300 million cubic feet and 270 cusecs of water is being discharged from the reservoir