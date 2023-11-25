Duo uses crane to lift 4 MT iron meant for CMRL works, arrested

CHENNAI: Two persons who used a crane and stole at least four tonnes of iron materials meant for Metro Rail construction work in Koyambedu were arrested by the city police.

The police initiated investigations based on a complaint from the company that took up the construction contract. The workers had kept the iron materials for Metro Rail construction works, including pillars, weighing about four tonnes, at a ground near Nerkundram. They were stolen on November 9.

The Koyambedu police registered a case and as part of investigation, the team led by the inspector (crime) visited the scene and examined the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the approach roads and neighbouring areas. They officials that the iron materials were lifted out of the ground with the help of a crane.

The plan to steal them was hatched by the main accused, M Kumar (32) of Nerkundram, who noticed the materials lying unattended in a ground near his house, police said. He took the help of his friend, S Munusamy (33) of Korukkupet, and the duo loaded the iron onto a load truck with the help of a crane on November 8.

The stolen items were stored in a godown near Munusamy’s house in Korukkupet. Police seized the stolen items and the crane used for the theft from the accused. They are also searching for other accused in the case.