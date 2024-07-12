Duo trailing on bike snatch phone from nurse near Kovilambakkam

CHENNAI: Tambaram city police have launched a search for suspects who allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 20 year old nurse near Echangadu on Thursday evening.

The victim, Janiya Das is a resident of Kovilambakkam and is employed with a private hospital in the same neighborhood.

On Thursday evening, around 8 pm, she was walking back home after work when the incident happened.

Police sources said that Janiya was talking on her mobile phone and was walking along the service road under Echangadu flyover when a duo who were trailing her in a bike snatched her mobile phone and fled the scene.

Pallikaranai police have registered a case and are investigating.