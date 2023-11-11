Duo rob drunk man on road; flee with Rs 27,000 cash, mobile phone

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for two unidentified men who allegedly robbed a man who had passed out drunk on the road, and fled with Rs 27,000 cash and his mobile phone near Tiruvottiyur. The victim, S Surender (30) is unemployed.

On Thursday night, he had consumed alcohol at a Tasmac outlet in Tondiarpet and had boarded a bus to reach Tiruvottiyur. After alighting from the bus, Surender was unable to walk and had passed out on the road near an ATM. When he was in a partly unconscious state, two men took his wallet and mobile phone from him.

Surender had tried to resist, but his inebriated state did not help him, police said. He had Rs 27,000 cash in his wallet, meant to be paid as advance to a new rental house. Based on his complaint, Tiruvottiyur police are investigating.